BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A Bloomington woman is accused of killing her roommate in a sober living complex.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says 46-year-old Donna Bastyr has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 69-year-old Corrine Gibbs.
Officers who responded to an apartment at the complex about 8 p.m. Sunday found Gibbs' body. Authorities say she had numerous injuries and an electrical cord wrapped around her neck.
Officers who later responded to a report of a drunk and disorderly woman near the complex took Bastyr into custody. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney.
