Everybody cut, everybody cut footloose

Through Aug. 18: They're holding out for a hero at Bloomington's Artistry, which is presenting a cast of newcomers in the stage adaptation of the 1980s musical "Footloose." The songs and story remain the same: High school student Ren moves from Chicago to a small town he can't stand and then finds out things are worse than he suspected. Dancing, the one thing he loves, is outlawed there. Can he convince the locals to change their tango-averse ways? (Hint: Heidi Spesard-Noble is credited as the choreographer for "Footloose." So: Probably?) (7:30 Wed.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, $17-$46, 952-563-8575 or artistrymn.org/footloose.)

Chris Hewitt