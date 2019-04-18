Bloomington leaders voted Wednesday night to commit $7.5 million to push ahead with a controversial — and complex — financial plan to build one of the country’s largest water parks beside the Mall of America.

The proposed $250 million facility would be built on a surface parking lot north of the mall, with wading ponds, a lazy river and a waterfall under a glass roof.

Representatives for Triple Five, which owns the mall, told the City Council and Bloomington Port Authority that the water park would help the Mall of America remain successful amid retail closures sweeping the country.

“The risk of not proceeding is what’s unknown. Where do you see mall sales going, mall revenue going if we don’t transform the Mall of America?” asked Kurt Hagen, senior vice president of development for Triple Five.

City leaders voted unanimously to partner with the mall on a development contract to fully design the facility. Bloomington will pay 75% of the $10 million cost using liquor and hotel sales taxes generated in the South Loop area of the city, which would be repaid if the water park is ultimately built. Triple Five is to pay the remainder.

Tax dollars could pay another $55 million in the future for a parking ramp and a skyway, as well as between $5 million and $8 million to help prepare the site. And if the project fails, mall patrons would pay more in sales taxes to help cover the shortfall — an option authorized by the Legislature in 2008.

An updated rendering of a 250,000 square foot indoor water park proposed in front of the Mall of America in Bloomington.

“There really haven’t been any red lights that have popped up as this thing has been looked at and studied,” said Bloomington Mayor Gene Winstead.

The mall proposed the water park, but it is not being privately financed because representatives of the mall say it would not generate enough money to pay that debt.

“Risk exists. It exists with or without the water park project,” Hagen said. “Right now, tonight, the decision before you, the risk is $7.5 million bucks.”

The plan to pay for the facility itself has little precedent in the state because city leaders wanted tax-exempt borrowing rates without risking its credit rating. Public financing authorities say it illustrates the growing use of tax-free debt for developments associated with for-profit companies.

Under the arrangement, the city would draft a nonprofit organization whose charitable mission is “lessening the burdens of government” to borrow money for the project — possibly from an out-of-state issuer of tax-exempt bonds.

The water park would be built on land owned by the Mall of America, and park revenue would pay the mall market-rate rents for use of the property. The city says this is necessary because of rules restricting private involvement in projects financed by this type of bond.

Three rating agencies reviewed how the plan might affect the city’s AAA credit rating. Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s said it would not have an impact. Fitch Ratings said the city’s rating would be reduced slightly because its commitment of sales taxes ties the debt closely to the city’s finances.

Members of the City Council and the Port Authority, which met jointly to review the proposal, said the project has risks but they are worth taking.

Several people noted that the $7.5 million comes from a fund that must be used for South Loop development projects.

“It is a calculated risk,” said City Council Member Tim Busse. “But it’s a wise investment of the funds that are there for that very reason.”