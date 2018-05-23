Bloomington Jefferson upset second seeded Chanhassen 5-3 in the Class 4A, Section 2 second round Tuesday night in softball action.

Cloie Moore pitched all seven innings and earned the win by getting out of jams in the fifth and seventh innings, including having runners on second and third in the final inning.

The seventh-seeded Jaguars scored four runs in the top of sixth inning with the help of four Storm errors. Jacey Defries led the Jaguars offense with two hits, a walk and an RBI.

The Jaguars got on the board first with a run in the first inning, but the Storm scored two in the bottom of the second to take a 2-1 lead into the sixth inning.

Maddie Schwartz led the Storm with two hits and pitched all seven innings with five strikeouts. Kenzie Miller had two hits, a stolen base and an RBI and Piper Krych had two hits for the Storm.

Eastview 9, Eagan 8 (8 innings): Abby Lien hit a walk-off home run in the eighth inning to give the second-seeded Lighting the victory in the Class 4A, Section 3 first round. Evy Polsfuss sent the game to extra innings with a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Lightning.

St. Paul Central 8, Visitation 7: The eighth-seeded Minutemen scored three runs in the seventh inning to upset the top-seeded Blazers in the Class 3A, Section 3 first round. The Minutemen scored three runs in the first inning and built a 5-1 lead after three innings. The Blazers scored five in the fourth inning to claim the lead and added another run in the fifth. Rosalie Kurtz led the Minutemen with two hits and three RBI.

Champlin Park 8, Centennial 2: Holly Blaska collected four hits, four RBI and three runs scored, including two home runs and two doubles, to lead the fourth-seeded Rebels past the top-seeded Cougars in the Class 4A, Section 5 semifinal round. Hannah Noah had two hits, Grace Worwa had two RBI and Erin Reardon had two runs scored for the Rebels. Piper Otto pitched the complete game with three strikeouts and one earned run allowed.

Rogers 8, Maple Grove 1: Grace Mammen pitched her second straight complete game victory in as many days. The third-seeded Royals broke the game open with an eight-run seventh inning. The Royals had 10 straight batters reach base, including seven hits. Allie Roberts, Raegan Kimbler, Krysta Felber and Mammen had two hits each. Amanda Tyler and Jade Tomashek had two hits each for the Crimson.

Osseo 1, Irondale 0: Sy'rai Trice did it all for the Orioles. She struck out six while pitching a complete-game shutout and hit a home run in the second inning.

St. Michael-Albertville 5, Moorhead 1: Molly Wilde collected three hits and two RBI to lead the fourth-seeded Knights past the Spuds in the Class 4A, Section 8 first round. Emma Miller had two hits and a run scored and Elle Potts had one hit and two RBI for the Knights. Brooke Burditt struck out 10 and gave up four hits in seven innings for the win.

Mound Westonka 11, Orono 3: The fourth-seeded Whitehawks broke the game open with five runs in the fifth inning to upset the top-seeded Spartans in the Class 3A, Section 6 second round. Calli Battis led the Whitehawks with two hits, two walks and two RBI. Becca Dvoracek and Maddie Steahl reached base four times each with three hits and a walk and Maddy White struck out four in the complete-game victory for the Whitehawks. Alyssa Dennesen struck out six hitters in seven innings for the Spartans.

