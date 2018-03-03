The Hennepin County medical examiner has released the name of a man who was fatally injured Wednesday in a crash in Bloomington.

Andre F. Stephani, 83, of Minneapolis, was the driver of a vehicle that was struck by another vehicle at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday on American Blvd. E. at Thunderbird Road. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he died of his injuries at 9:10 p.m., according to the medical examiner.

Bloomington police are investigating the crash.

STAFF REPORT