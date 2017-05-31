The Bloomington City Council and school board made a joint statement Tuesday night in an effort to ease anxiety in the city’s immigrant population.

Staff also introduced initiatives that the residents, the council and the school board could adopt with immigrant communities to put those words into action.

The announcement was made in a rare joint meeting between both administrative bodies at City Hall.

“We ... recognize that current times have revealed an atmosphere of anger, fear and anxiety around immigration,” the joint statement read. “Our community members have a right to live ... free of harassment and unlawful discrimination.”

It then lists commitments by the council and school board to continue discussions of equity, to advocate for civil liberties and to provide services “regardless of immigration status.”

Before the meeting, Bloomington assistant city manager Elizabeth Tolzmann said the statement was prepared in response to reports of intimidation or targeting immigrants in the city.

“These last several months, there has been a lot of fear and anxiety in our community as it relates to immigration,” Tolzmann said. “Members of our community have shared they’ve either been bullied or possibly harassed.”

Hodan Hassan, one of three residents who spoke before the statement was read, said she has heard reports of Islamophobia in Bloomington schools, such as students pulling off the hijabs, or head coverings, of young girls.

“Our children ... are being targeted because of their religion,” Hassan said. “If you’re a student and you’re walking down the hallway, you should feel secure.”

Hassan, who approved of the city’s statement, asked the joint meeting to share it widely across the school district.

School board member Nelly Korman said community members have asked the city to take a stance like this for months.

“It shouldn’t take so long to release this kind of statement,” Korman said. “I think it is way overdue.”

No initiatives were adopted by the council or school board Tuesday night.

The city’s Human Rights Commission and staff held two meetings in April for residents to address the topic of immigration and suggest ways to improve inclusion in the city.

Tolzmann. the city manager, said one idea was for the city to schedule forums or question-and-answer sessions with the police department and have elected officials attend. Another was to teach city leaders and staff about the different immigration statuses.

Immigrants need to have positive interactions with their neighbors and not be subjected to statements like, “Go back to your country,” Tolzmann said.