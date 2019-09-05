Uncertainty surrounding trade and other factors has Bloomington-based Donaldson cautious about predicting results for next fiscal year because officials believe demand for its industrial filters will be “uneven.”

Sales for this fiscal year, announced on Thursday, set a record, but the industrial filtration company’s forecast for next year’s revenue is a range from a 2% decline to a 4% increase.

“It is likely that uncertainty related to global trade and the political environment will keep our customers cautious, and some of our engine-related end markets are nearing the peak of their economic cycle,” said CEO Tod Carpenter in a release.

The U.S. and China are in the middle of a trade war that has raised tariffs, at least temporarily, on both sides. Economic indicators on the strength of the U.S. economy are also mixed, with some pointing to a downturn.

Carpenter presented a plan to tackle the uncertain environment and to increase the company’s gross margin in the year ahead that leans heavily on its long-term strategy of being a technology led filtration company that develops innovative new products.

“Our focus this year is navigating uneven demand and improving gross margin,” Carpenter told analysts on the company’s earnings call.

New product introductions help boost demand and provide for higher margins than its replacement parts business. Carpenter says the company will spend $65 million on research and development in 2020, a 7% increase over the amount spent last year.

Earlier this year the company broke ground on a new R&D center on is Bloomington campus that should be operational next year.

“Material science capabilities are the biggest opportunity for us,” Carpenter said.

Material science advances from that center are expected to make a long-term difference throughout Donaldson’s product portfolio.

Donaldson’s profit for the fourth quarter were $58 million, down from $102.4 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted for one-time events, earnings were 61 cents a share, a penny above analysts’ expectations and a 5.2% increase over last year.

Sales were up slightly to $726.9 million, beating expectations.

For the year, the company hit records for both profits and revenue. Earnings were up 48.2% to $267.2 million. Sales were up 4% to $2.85 billion.

Shares closed Thursday at $50.98, up almost 9%. Year-to-date shares were up 17.8%.