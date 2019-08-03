EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — For decades, people headed to The Pines Ballroom and danced to music created in the 1940s and 1950s, from fox trots to polkas to waltzes.

But as fans of the music have aged, the number of people turning out to dances has dwindled, and the final old-time music event at the Bloomer dance hall was July 28.

Brian Schwab, 47, has operated the building for 26 years. He is a third-generation owner and operator of the business. The old-time dance has been a staple on Sunday afternoons long before he took over from his father.

"We used to do it quite often, two to three times a month," Schwab told the Leader-Telegram. "That's when we had crowds of 125 a month. Now, the crowds are 50 people; it's just not feasible anymore."

Schwab trimmed the frequency of the old-time dance events down to one a month in hopes that more people would come to the remaining dates. He said most of the people who come are in their 70s, 80s and into their 90s, and there have been fewer people coming, and not everyone is dancing now.

Sadly, he said, it is an end of an era.

"It's been a great ride," he said. "The people have been wonderful. We certainly don't want to see it come to an end. We want to thank the people who have come and supported us."

Dave Melgaard, 77, performed with his wife, Lois, as the Topnotchmen. Melgaard said he has been playing shows at The Pines Ballroom for 50 years, playing everything from polka and swing to country and line dancing. He said it is always a fun show to play.

"Every single person who comes is happy," Melgaard said. "It's happy music. People come for one reason, and that's to dance."

Melgaard said he was saddened when he heard the old-time dance was coming to an end.

"I've watched this grow," he said. "When we were kids, there were dance halls in every town. The Pines has been a place to go for all these years. I'm sorry to see (the old-time dance) close."

Schwab stressed this isn't the end of his business, as he hosts weddings, church functions and banquets nearly every weekend. People play in softball and volleyball leagues there as well, he added.

