WASHINGTON — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg may be weighing a run for president, but he won't be on the ballot in the New Hampshire primary.
Bloomberg's team says the billionaire media mogul will not file in the state ahead of a Friday deadline to get on the ballot.
Bloomberg is still deciding whether to seek the Democratic nomination. If he does run, his advisers have said he would skip early contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina and instead focus on the crush of states that vote on March 3 and beyond.
An adviser says Bloomberg doesn't want to set any expectation that he will compete in New Hampshire and therefore won't put his name on the ballot.
