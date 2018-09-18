NEW YORK — Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is actively thinking of running for president in 2020 as a Democrat.

"It's impossible to conceive that I could run as a Republican - things like choice, so many of the issues, I'm just way away from where the Republican Party is today," Mr. Bloomberg said in a New York Times report Monday.

"That's not to say I'm with the Democratic Party on everything, but I don't see how you could possibly run as a Republican," Bloomberg said. "So if you ran, yeah, you'd have to run as a Democrat."

Bloomberg served three terms as New York City mayor and has variously been a Democrat, Republican and independent. He twice flirted with running for president as an independent candidate, but ruled it out.

The 76-year-old founder and CEO of Bloomberg L.P., a global media company, has already lined up behind Democrats in the midterm elections and is using his money to attack Republicans on gun control, abortion and environmental issues.

Bloomberg did not say when he would make a decision on whether to run for president.

"I'm working on this Nov. 6 election, and after that I'll take a look at it," Bloomberg said.