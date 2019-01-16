TORONTO — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg says if he decides to run for president he can still win despite being older.

The 76-year-old billionaire said Tuesday there is a thought in America that if you are over 50, white and male you are never going to get elected, but he disagrees. He said in Toronto that people still want maturity, experience and accomplishment. He turns 77 next month.

Bloomberg is weighing a 2020 Democratic presidential bid and weighing whether winning is possible. Former Vice President Joe Biden is 76 and is also thinking of running.

Bloomberg says priorities include climate change, education and public health. He is dead set against marijuana legalization. He says government shouldn't be making something with serious health effects easier to get.