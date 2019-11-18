– Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has moved toward joining the Democratic presidential race, apologized Sunday for his handling of stop-and-frisk, a policing tactic that has been criticized as a kind of racial profiling and which Bloomberg defended as recently as early this year.

He expressed regrets at a predominantly black megachurch he has visited many times, telling congregants that he didn't understand the full effects on black and Latino communities quickly enough and should have curtailed the program sooner.

"I'm sorry we didn't," said Bloomberg. "I can't change history. However, today I want you to know I realize back then, I was wrong."

The speech served as one of the clearest indicators yet that he might soon join the crowded Democratic primary. Bloomberg has filed paperwork to run in Alabama and Arkansas and has mapped out a strategy to largely bypass the four earliest nominating states. Instead, he would focus on later contests, including those in Southern states with large black populations.

Washington post