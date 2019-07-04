StarTribune
Reusse: A young California dad is trying to grasp loss of 'best friend' Tyler Skaggs
By Patrick Reusse
July 4, 2019 — 1:57pm

Trevor Plouffe was on a run near his family’s home in Calabasas, Calif. on Monday. He had a phone in a pocket and started to receive notices of texts and calls.

The notices continued and Plouffe grabbed his phone as a call was coming in. “It was Mike Moustakas, and he was with [Ryan] Braun,’’ Plouffe said.

Moustakas and Braun are teammates with Milwaukee. The Brewers were playing in Cincinnati. Plouffe, 33, and Braun, 35, have been friends for two decades, since meeting as young star athletes in nearby areas of the San Fernando Valley. Plouffe, Braun and Moustakas worked out together in the offseason at Pepperdine University.

The massive population of Los Angeles and Orange Counties produces enormous numbers of baseball prospects and big leaguers, yet somehow these players seem to have a connection.

“That’s true,’’ Plouffe said. “It’s a huge area, but baseball shrinks it.’’

Moustakas and Braun had heard distressing news on Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, and they were going to their best source – Skaggs’ very close friend Plouffe – for confirmation.

“I answered the call and Moose said, ‘Trevor … what happened with Tyler?’ ‘’ Plouffe said. “I didn’t know what he was talking about. I said, ‘Tyler? Skaggs?’

“And Braun was in the background, and they both said, ‘Yes,’ and then told me there was a report that Tyler had died in Texas.

“I went to my knees. I looked at my phone and, by then, the Angels had announced Tyler’s death.’’

This conversation took place two days later, as Plouffe was dropping 4-year-old son Teddy at a preschool. Isla, 1½, was also in the car and there was something she was not pleased with.

“Give me a minute here,’’ Plouffe said, and the phone went quiet for a while.

He came back and said, “OK, we’re good. Isla’s happy now.’’

Plouffe turned 18 on June 15, 2004, eight days after being drafted 20th overall by the Twins. He went to Elizabethton, Tenn. to start a pro career. The Twins selected him as an infielder, although there was also his 12-2 record with an 0.86 ERA in pitching Crespi Carmelite High School to a section championship in Southern California.

The pro career that included 2,810 of his 2,933 big-league at-bats with the Twins (2010-2016) came to an end this year in late March. He was in spring training for a month as an invitee with the Phillies. On March 21, the Phillies said he wasn’t going to make the big-league club, although they had a spot for him with Class AAA Lehigh Valley.

He went home to California, instead, to be available to drop off Teddy at preschool and make Isla happy again.

“Once the Phillies let me go, several other teams called --  but always with the understanding that I’d have to start in Triple A,’’ Plouffe said. “I did the Triple A thing last year. I wasn’t interested.’’

So you’re done? “Playing?’’ Plouffe said. “Yeah, I’m done. I’m a dad and husband.’’

And a friend -- and on Monday, he found himself stupefied in the middle of a run, looking at his phone, confirming that Tyler Skaggs had died at 27.

There was an autopsy, and the official cause of death will be revealed in time, but what will continue to hurt for Plouffe is that Skaggs is gone – the first time in his life that Plouffe has lost such a close friend in his age group.

“Braun and I had the same agent in Nez Balelo,’’ Plouffe said. “I was living in Malibu and we were able to find a place to work out at Pepperdine [University]. They had an old gym with a workout room that wasn’t being used by anyone.

"We called it The Dungeon. It was tiny and only a few guys at a time could be in there. Nez was sending his clients there, and we were using the workout room in shifts. Tyler started showing up, but he was a younger guy, so we put him in the second shift.

“He was such a great kid, though. He could read a room better than anyone I know. He would walk in and get everyone pumped up ... 'This is going to be the best workout ever.’

“Braun and I finally said, ‘OK, Tyler, you’re in the first group.’ And from there, we spent more time together,’’

Plouffe and his wife Olivia had Teddy and Isla, and Skaggs married Carli during this last offseason. “Tyler’s death hurts all of us, but Carli’s the one that matters the most in this,’’ Plouffe said. “She’s such a sweetheart.’’

Phil Hughes, the former Twins pitcher, was another close friend to Skaggs. “Tyler was looking to add a cutter, and Phil knew as much about that pitch as anyone,’’ Plouffe said. “He got in touch with Phil and the friendship developed.

‘“Tyler was that way. If you met him, 10 minutes later you were friends.’’

On Monday night, I was watching the MLB Network and there were phone interviews with baseball people connected with Skaggs. One of those was Eddie Bane, who was running the draft for the Angels in 2009.

The Angels had three picks in the top 40 and Eddie did OK with those picks: outfielder Randal Grichuk at No. 24, outfielder Mike Trout at No. 25 and pitcher Skaggs at No. 40.

Grichuk was traded to St. Louis after the 2013 season and has become a solid big-leaguer. Mike Trout is Mickey Mantle, without switch-hitting. And Skaggs, traded to Arizona and then brought back to Anaheim, overcame missing the 2015 season due to Tommy John surgery to become an Angels starter – with a chance to keep getting better at 27.

“We had a first-round grade on Tyler in that draft,’’ Bane said. “We had Grichuk and Trout higher, so we went with them and were excited that Tyler still was there at 40.’’

Normally, this time of a baseball season, when you hear Eddie Bane’s voice, it’s because you're calling to discuss July 4, 1973 – the night Bane, the 5-foot-9 lefthander directly out of Arizona State, filled Met Stadium for his major league debut.

This time, Bane was being asked about the death of Skaggs, a 6-foot-4 lefthander that he had brought into professional baseball 36 years later.

“Hard stuff to talk about,’’ Bane responded later in a text. “27 and a good person.’’

Reusse: Scoop monsters mislead Wolves, Twins fans again
By Patrick Reusse
July 1, 2019 — 8:21am

The scoop monsters attempting to give advance notice on NBA free agent deals offered suggestions that the Timberwolves were at the top of the list as a landing spot for D’Angelo Russell.

The unofficial deals started Sunday with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both landing with Brooklyn, Russell’s former team. As part of the franchise’s new look, there is speculation that Brooklyn is contemplating a nickname change from Nets to Raging Egomaniacs.

It’s a league of those guys, of course, but few can match the hypersensitive Durant and the goofball Irving. Once Durant returns from his torn Achilles, it shouldn’t take long for Kevin and Kyrie to be getting along as well as James Harden and Chris Paul now are said to be in Houston.

The anticipation was strong late Sunday afternoon as media members and Wolves fans breathlessly waited for a Russell decision. OK, it was probably three, four media people and a couple of dozen fans that actually thought Russell-to-Minnesota was pending.

The rest of us were simply bemused, knowing this from what’s now three decades of experience: If D’Angelo Russell had options other than the Memphis Grizzlies, he wasn’t coming to the Timberwolves.

And we knew this even before the Golden State Warriors entered the fray and actually wound up making the sign-and-trade deal for Russell.

If it hadn’t been the Warriors, it would have been the Lakers, or Phoenix, or even D’Angelo deciding to enjoy the buffoonery with the Knicks.

Chris Rock had a line in his comedy act years back that said “men are as faithful as their options.’’ A spinoff of that is, “Star players are as faithful to the Wolves as their options.’’

There has been one great player that was faithful to this team: Kevin Garnett. The Wolves traded him after 12 seasons.

Huge second contracts don’t put a player in the faithful category. Kevin Love signed one of those and soon wanted out. Karl-Anthony Towns is just starting one of those and we’ll see.

The Big KAT was alleged to be the chief lobbyist in trying to lure Russell. That figures to be part of his role as the rising star that other difference-making players would be anxious to join in Minnesota.

Strike one for KAT.

Meantime, Jimmy Butler, who decided to get angry last summer after his one playoff season in Minnesota because there wasn’t $155 million in new money offered as part of a four-year extension, now wants to leave Philadelphia for a four-year, $142 million deal with Miami.

The Heat has the same salary-cap misery as the Wolves, and it needs a team to take Goran Dragic off its hands to make the sign-and-trade deal happen, apparently.

What we know for sure today is that it was never about winning with Jimmy, since there was a much-better chance to continue doing so in Philadelphia than there will be with the non-contending Heat.

As for the Wolves, I haven’t been this surprised that a free agent didn’t come to Minnesota since way back on June 5, when reliever Craig Kimbrel signed with the Cubs.

To review:

The scoop monsters told us the Wolves were a leading contender for Russell. The vast of majority of veteran Wolves followers, media and fans alike, said: “Not happening. He has options.’’

The scoop monsters told us the Twins were in hot pursuit of Kimbrel. The vast majority of veteran Twins followers, media and fans alike, said: “Not happening. There will be too much competition.’’

The scoop monsters are often right, but when it comes to coveted free agents landing with the Wolves or the Twins, they can only fool a few Minnesotans some of the time, and most of us none of the time.

D’Angelo Russell to Wolves. Craig Kimbrel to Twins. Headlines and hot scoops aside, most of us were having a laugh.

PLUS THREE:

*The Timberwolves reached the Western Conference finals after the 2003-04 season when basketball boss Kevin McHale acquired Sam Cassell and Latrell Sprewell. This gave Kevin Garnett the help he needed.

Fifteen years later, it remains evidence that there are two ways for the Wolves to get difference-making players: draft or trade. Those type of free agents don’t come here.

*Tom Thibodeau understood that reality after one season and traded for Butler in the summer of 2017. Celebration was followed by 46 wins and the only playoff appearance in what's now 15 seasons. Then came the Butler-caused chaos and everyone’s still mad at Thibodeau.

*A discussion on Russell and Minnesota free agents in my Twitter feed included a shot or two at Kirk Cousins as being an expensive Vikings’ blunder.

It’s just the opposite, of course. Anyone who watched the real Case Keenum show up in Denver last season knows the Vikings are fortunate to have Cousins, a top 10 quarterback who makes winning possible for the next two seasons (at a minimum).

And if you’re a shoulda-kept-Teddy Bridgewater person, we’re again having a laugh – this time at your expense, not the Vikings’.

