Gophers-North Dakota game in Las Vegas will air on three more cable outlets in Minnesota
By Randy Johnson
October 2, 2018 — 11:38am

 

 

Good news, college hockey fans. The Oct. 27 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame game between Minnesota and North Dakota in Las Vegas will be available on an additional three cable outlets in Minnesota.

MidcoSN, which holds the broadcast rights to the game, announced Tuesday that the Comcast, Charter and Mediacom cable systems will carry the game in Minnesota. It will air at 9 p.m. Central Time on Ch. 999 on Comcast, MC22 on Mediacom and on a channel to be determined on Charter. Midco also will broadcast the game.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for MidcoSN to broadcast live from Las Vegas for all hockey fans, particularly the Fighting Hawks’ fanatics,” Mark Powell, vice president of MidcoSN, said in a statement. “The expansion of the broadcast to Charter, Comcast and Mediacom will provide many more fans with access to this much-anticipated contest between UND and Minnesota.”

The game also will be available on the NCHC.tv paid streaming service.

The Gophers and Fighting Hawks split a series last season in Grand Forks, with Minnesota winning the opener 2-1 and losing the second game 4-0. The Gophers lead the all-time series 139-130-15.

Big Ten adopts three-on-three hockey overtime format
By Randy Johnson
September 27, 2018 — 11:05am

 

 

Coming soon to a Big Ten hockey rink near you: Three-on-three overtime.

The Big Ten on Thursday announced that it has adopted three-on-three OT for the 2018-19 season, joining the NCHC and WCHA in using the format.

Here’s how it will work:

* If the score is tied after regulation play, teams will play an NCAA-mandated five-on-five, sudden-death overtime period. Any game decided in regulation or the five-on-five OT period will be worth three points in the conference standings for the winner.

* If the score still is tied after five-on-five OT, the game will be considered a tie for NCAA tournament selection purposes and each team will receive a point in the conference standings. The teams then will play a five-minute, sudden-death, three-on-three OT period. If the game still is tied after the three-on-three OT, it will go to a shootout.  The winner of the three-on-three OT or shootout will be awarded a second point in the conference standings.

In NCAA tournament play, the 20-minute, five-on-five, sudden-death overtime format still will be used.

Gophers coach Bob Motzko, speaking on the Big Ten teleconference, was happy with the change.

“The biggest thing with three-on-three: They players love it and the fans really enjoy it,’’ said Motzko, who had experience with the format when he was St. Cloud State’s coach in the NCHC. “… I love the fact that it’s in our league and I really like the fact that we’ve got three leagues in the west all using it.’’

Notes

* Motzko said freshman forward Blake McLaughlin will be out about six weeks because of an injury.

* Motzko named his captains for the season. Tyler Sheehy and Brent Gates Jr. will be captains, and Jack Ramsey and Darian Romanko will be assistant captains. All are senior forwards.

* Freshman forwards Sammy Walker and Sampo Ranta “are really off to a great start’’ in practice, Motzko said.

* The Gophers have a future series scheduled with Colorado College, Motzko said. He also wants to schedule trips to play eastern teams. “I want our players going east two times in their careers. We’re working on that,’’ Motzko said. “We are not going to hide from a tough schedule.’’

