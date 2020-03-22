Q: We like "Blindspot" and have not seen anything about its return. Is it coming back?

A: The thriller will be back with its fifth and final season, but I have not seen an airdate yet. While the network says "midseason" on its media site, published reports have put it at this summer, and with 13 episodes in this concluding go-round.

'New Pope' in limbo

Q: Will there be a third season of "The New Pope"?

A: Possibly. While HBO has not yet renewed the drama, series creator Paolo Sorrentino has thought about completing the trilogy started with "The Young Pope" and "The New Pope." He told IndieWire: "I have another season in my mind. I don't know if I will do that. I should find time to do that, and I should convince HBO in order to do that. I have a new idea for a third season, but it's a crazy, crazy idea so I don't know if it's easy to realize. It's an idea completely outside the Vatican — it's really different."

Coronavirus update

I mentioned not long ago that "Hawaii Five-0" was going to end with a two-hour finale on April 3. That has changed as part of the many adjustments networks are making since the coronavirus outbreak. What had been a two-hour "Five-0" finale has now been split into an hourlong episode on March 27 and a concluding hour on April 3.

