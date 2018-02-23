The skate-safe rubber-matted hallway at Kettler Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va., fills quickly. People hurry in carrying hockey sticks; bulging bags of gear line the walls. At first glance, it looks like any other weekend at an ice rink.

But there are harnessed guide dogs navigating through the crowd, some skaters are wearing sunglasses or making their way with white canes. They're all here to try, or help others try, a sport new to the country: blind hockey.

Once everyone has the right gear, the Washington Wheelers Blind Hockey Club players and several volunteers join about 20 newcomers of all ages on the ice.

Club co-founder Craig Fitzpatrick, 41, stops next to a boy in orange snow pants standing uncertainly near the door.

"Come on the ice with me," he said, reaching out, so the boy can hold his hands. He pushes off, gently gaining speed until the boy's strides grow longer and more confident. Player Emily Molchan, 24, skates with Remington, her 4-year-old Labrador retriever, who wears protective booties.

Tina Butera, a pediatric ophthalmologist and club co-founder, mused aloud, "There's a blind person skating with their seeing-eye dog. What's your excuse today?"

A happy place: High school wrestler Tyrese Springer, 17, who has albinism, travels to Wheelers practices from Catonsville, Md., near Baltimore, with his mother, Toyanda Wimby.

Canadians have played organized blind hockey for over 40 years. But blind hockey — players range from legally blind (or 20/200 corrected vision) to entirely blind — has been officially organized in the United States only since 2014.

Kevin Shanley, of New Paltz, N.Y., a 39-year-old engineering professor who has been legally blind since age 6, co-founded the first organization, the New York Nightshade, four years ago; Fitzpatrick calls him "our George Washington."

Quickly growing in U.S.

Matt Morrow, sport director for the International Blind Ice Hockey Federation as well as the executive director of the Canadian Blind Hockey Association, estimated that there are about 100 players in the States, about 50 of whom are still learning, but the game is growing quickly. He said there are now nine U.S. groups. Canada, by comparison, has about 125 players and seven programs.

The local organizations offer training and scrimmages but don't usually compete against one another. Players can attend regional and national tournaments in either country. And Canadian and U.S. organizers are working toward a four-nation tournament by 2020.

Blind hockey looks a lot like standard hockey: Players swoosh down the ice, passing a puck with the goal of slinging it into a net. But it sounds very different. The adapted puck — a hollow metal canister filled with ball bearings, which is nearly twice the size of a regular rubber puck — rattles across the surface. Skaters find the puck by listening for it. "It's loud!" Butera said. "It's so simple, it's genius."

Before play begins, teammates guide goalies — who typically have the least vision on the team — to their nets.

No checking is allowed.

'It takes your breath away'

When those unfamiliar with ice hockey hear about blind players, they're often surprised. But players like to prove doubters wrong. "When I told my eye doctor I was thinking about playing hockey, he said, 'Absolutely not,' " Fitzpatrick said. "And I said, 'I am absolutely going to do it after you said that.' "

Diana McCown's preteen sons, Nate and Aiden, both have albinism, often associated with vision loss. They have been playing with the Wheelers for a little over a year. How do they feel out there? "Happy," said Nate. "Happy," agreed Aiden. "I like ice."

McCown, 44, of Takoma Park, Md., said, "I really thought it was going to be a one-time thing." But after the first practice, she said, Nate told her, " 'Mom, I'm going to go to school tomorrow, and I'm going to tell all my friends I'm a hockey player.' And it takes your breath away, right? … If they want to go play ice hockey and they can't see a darn thing, then let them go play hockey."

But even players who didn't come early to the sport love it. Goalie Doug Goist, 49, of Alexandria, a manager for IT services projects at National Industries for the Blind, met Fitzpatrick in a bar. "He started mentioning blind hockey and I just started laughing for like two minutes. Because it was beyond my understanding of how that would work," Goist said.

He agreed to come to an introductory event, but he had no intention of participating. Nevertheless, he found himself in goal, wearing pads and skates. He's still there.

Fitzpatrick wants more visually impaired people to experience what hockey has to offer.

"I can't get enough of it," said player Kevin Brown. "You get a lot of people that have similar challenges, and for an hour and a half on the ice you forget all those challenges."