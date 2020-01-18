DALLAS — Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum sprained his left ankle in the first half at Dallas on Friday and was ruled out for the rest of the game.
McCollum was injured in the second quarter when he drove to the basket and his foot landed on Dallas forward Maxi Kleber's foot as McCollum missed a layup.
The loss of McCollum came after fellow guard Damian Lillard was cleared to play after being a game-time decision because of an illness.
McCollum came in second to Lillard in scoring and assists for Portland at 21.9 points and 3.8 assists per game.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Slocum scores 15, helps No. 8 Oregon State defeat California
Destiny Slocum had 15 points and 11 assists and No. 8 Oregon State rebounded from its first loss of the season with an 81-44 victory over California on Friday night.
Wolves
Nunn's 22 points lead Heat past Thunder, 115-108
Kendrick Nunn continues to make good things happen for the Miami Heat.
Golf
Rickie Fowler, Scottie Scheffler tied for lead in desert
Rickie Fowler came to The American Express for the first time in six years to prepare for the next two weeks at Torrey Pines and TPC Scottsdale.
Gophers
Garza scores 33, Iowa beats No. 19 Michigan 90-83
Luka Garza scored 33 points and four Iowa players scored in double figures as the Hawkeyes beat No. 19 Michigan 90-83 on Friday night.
Wolves
A loss for Wolves but 'therapy' for Towns in return to the court
Karl-Anthony Towns was officially back after a left knee sprain and illness caused him to miss 15 consecutive games. He finished with 27 points in his return but the Wolves lost 116-114.