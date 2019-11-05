PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins has undergone a shoulder surgery that will sideline him for at least four months.
The team said Collins had successful surgery Tuesday to repair his left labrum.
A 7-footer in his third season with Portland, Collins dislocated his shoulder in a game against Dallas on Oct. 27. He was averaging 9 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in the first three games of the season.
The No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft out of Gonzaga, Collins has averaged 5.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 156 games with Portland.
