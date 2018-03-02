– You know what they say: Trail by the three, win by the three.

The Portland Trail Blazers did as much Thursday night when early March felt like early April and they defeated the Timberwolves 108-99 on a night that was evocative of a springtime playoff game.

With a fourth-quarter comeback that included a flurry of six three-pointers, after they had hit just three through the first three quarters, the Blazers moved within a half game of the Wolves for third place in the West.

The Blazers missed their first 13 threes while the Wolves missed their first seven, but the Blazers made five of them when they needed to do so most, in the game’s final 10 minutes.

Trailing by six points with 9:33 left, Portland reversed course with a 20-4 run fueled by its three-point shooting and made the Blazers winners for the seventh time in their past eight games.

Damian Lillard started March where he left off in February. After he averaged 31.4 points last month, Lillard scored 35 points Thursday, even if he needed 22 shots to do so.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 34 points and added 17 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Trailblazers outscored the Wolves 33-21 in the fourth quarter.

Thirteen points came in the fourth quarter alone.

The Blazers overcame Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns 34-point, 17-rebound game, which was one point short of his season high.

‘‘They started hitting them in bunches in the fourth when they needed to be their best and we weren’t” Towns said.

Lillard missed his first seven three-pointers and at one point was 6-for-18 from the field, but his jumper tied the score at 86 with 6:12 left after teammate Shabazz Napier’s five consecutive points scored helped the Blazers turn a six-point deficit into an 84-82 lead with eight minutes to go.

As he had in past games, Blazers coach Terry Stotts used quickness rather than size and strength in an attempt to slow Towns. He called upon forward Al-Farouq Aminu to play center and asked Ed Davis to back him up while Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic defended Gorgui Dieng most of the night.

“We’ve seen that quite a bit,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said before the game. “That’s the great value in having a guy like Karl: You can play in the post. You can play him on the perimeter. You can play him in pick-and-rolls. Aminu is a terrific defender, too, and he’s got great feet. We’ve seen quite a bit of 4s (power forwards) on KAT.”

With star Jimmy Butler rehabilitating his injured knee back home and Shabazz Muhammad waived Thursday evening, the Wolves suited up just 10 players and played nine of them, if you count Marcus Georges-Hunt’s 15 seconds played in the first quarter.

They finished the game without veteran forward Taj Gibson, who left late in the game with a left hip contusion.

Thursday’s game started a daunting eight-game stretch in the next three weeks that could go a long way toward determining their playoff seeding, or if they make the playoffs at all.

The Wolves play Western Conference competitors Portland and Utah on consecutive nights and after a rare five-day break in their schedule, they’ll play Boston, Golden State, Washington, San Antonio, Houston and the L.A. Clippers before they face a team (New York) with a losing record.

Before Thursday’s game, Towns was reminded it’s March and was asked if such important games forthcoming made him feel like it.

“March?” asked Towns, who would have celebrated his Senior Night at Kentucky on Wednesday if he hadn’t left after one season. “I ain’t in college no more. March is March. We have to play the game. Every game is important. The first five games of the season are just as important as these games are now.”

Tight as a snare drum, the two teams shot as if it was a game that mattered plenty.

They combined to miss their first 18 three-pointers and neither made one until Towns’ three with 2:15 left before halftime gave his team a 47-38 lead that they couldn’t keep.

By the time the Blazers scored seven of the half’s final nine points, they trailed 49-44 even though they missed all 13 three-pointers they shot and the Wolves went just 1-for-8.