MOSCOW — Russia's Defense Ministry says three people have been injured in an explosion inside an elite military academy in Russia's second-largest city.
The ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that an unidentified "object" went off early afternoon inside the prestigious Mozhaisky Academy in St. Petersburg, which trains officers for the army's missile defense unit. Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Live footage from outside the academy showed dozens of cadets being led out of the gated compound.
No other details were immediately available.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
UN chief meets with Egypt's top cleric, decries hate speech
The U.N. chief has expressed solidarity with Muslims the world over during a visit to Cairo, denouncing hate speech and racism, as well as anti-Semitism.
World
World trade forecasts slashed again amid US-China standoff
The World Trade Organization has cut its forecast for trade growth this year by more than a percentage point, to 2.6%, due to an economic slowdown and amid a trade conflict between the United States and China.
World
Blast injures 3 at top military school in Russia
Russia's Defense Ministry says three people have been injured in an explosion inside an elite military academy in Russia's second-largest city.
World
Ukraine: Rival accuses incumbent president of rigging vote
The candidate who placed third in the first round of Ukraine's presidential election conceded defeat Tuesday but alleged the incumbent who came in second rigged the results in his favor.
World
Elections looming, Netanyahu to head to Moscow to meet Putin
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Russia this week for talks with President Vladimir Putin.