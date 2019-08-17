KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says an explosion has occurred at a wedding hall in western Kabul and casualties are feared.
Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi tells The Associated Press there is no immediate information on the cause of the blast, which occurred on a busy Saturday night.
Kabul's brightly lit wedding halls can hold hundreds of people.
The explosion shattered more than a week of calm in the Afghan capital. Ten days ago a Taliban car bomb aimed at Afghan security forces ripped through a busy west Kabul neighborhood, killing 14 people and wounding 145 — most of them women, children and other civilians.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Sudanese protesters sign final power-sharing deal with army
Sudan's pro-democracy movement and ruling military council signed a final power-sharing agreement Saturday at a ceremony in the capital, Khartoum, after weeks of tortuous negotiations.
World
The Latest: Dozens killed or wounded in Kabul wedding blast
The Latest on explosion in wedding hall in Afghanistan's capital (all times local):
World
Pakistan officials say roadside bomb kills 2 soldiers
Pakistani intelligence officials say a roadside bomb attack has killed two army soldiers in the country's northwest.
World
Blast at wedding hall in Kabul, with casualties feared
An Afghan official says an explosion has occurred at a wedding hall in western Kabul and casualties are feared.
World
Military: 3 rockets fired from Gaza toward Israel
The Israeli military says three rockets have been fired from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip into southern Israel.