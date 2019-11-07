DETROIT — Blake Griffin has been cleared by the Detroit Pistons' medical staff for basketball-related activities, and the team says his progress will be monitored daily.
Griffin hasn't played at all this season because of hamstring and knee issues. The Pistons are 4-5 without him.
Detroit also released updates on other injured players Thursday. Derrick Rose (hamstring strain) and Tim Frazier (shoulder strain) are day to day, continuing treatment and rehab. Reggie Jackson (lower back stress reaction) remains out.
The Pistons beat the New York Knicks 122-102 on Wednesday night. Detroit plays at Indiana on Friday night.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Podcast: Fire up the D'Angelo Russell rumors with Golden State here
Chris Hine and Michael Rand talk about the Timberwolves' defensive woes against Memphis, the encouraging start by Andrew Wiggins, the lack of makes on wide-open threes and how Golden State's awful start impacts the Timberwolves in multiple ways.
Vikings
Panthers-Packers Preview Capsule
CAROLINA (5-3) at GREEN BAY (7-2)Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOXOPENING LINE — Packers by 7RECORD VS. SPREAD — Panthers 5-3; Packers 6-3SERIES RECORD — Packers…
Gophers
LSU-Alabama holds high stakes for QBs in Heisman contention
Another high stakes tilt between LSU and Alabama could once again prove pivotal in Heisman Trophy voting.
Gophers
Niagara elevates Greg Paulus to lead men's basketball team
However unexpectedly Greg Paulus landed his first head coaching job, the former Duke point guard won't be entirely unprepared taking his seat at the end of Niagara University's bench Friday night when the Purple Eagles open the season at Drexel.
Celebrities
Monday night black cat still on the loose at MetLife Stadium
The elusive black cat from "Monday Night Football" is still on the run.