Blake senior forward Gavin Best said his hockey team began this season envisioning a Section 6 title game meeting with Benilde-St. Margaret's.

No way Best could have foretold his role in the game's outcome. But there he was, alone on the blue line Wednesday at 3M Arena at Mariucci, readying for a penalty shot in overtime before a standing crowd.

"My legs were shaking; I just kind of took it all in for a second," Best said.

Then he took off toward Red Knights goaltender Carson Limesand. Aware of the unpredictable overtime ice conditions, Best kept things simple. He pulled the puck on his backhand to the right, then came back left to the forehand, putting the puck between Limesand's legs.

Best's rare playoff penalty shot secured a 4-3 Blake victory and the No. 1-seeded Bears' first Class 2A tournament appearance.

"Some of the coaches told me that's going to be a moment I'll remember for the rest of my life," Best said. "Just thinking about that gives me chills a little bit."

Best's 19th goal of the season came after a Red Knights defender, sans stick, wrapped up the charging Best from behind.

"He was in clean and he got hauled down," said coach Rob McClanahan of Blake (22-6). "It's hard to argue that. It was pretty flagrant."

Ken Pauly, coach of No. 2 seed Benilde-St. Margaret's (18-8-2), said, "I don't think anyone would have complained if [the official] just called holding and put them on the power play. It's a bitter pill to swallow to see a hell of a game end like that."

Blake, which was last at state in 2008, began opting up in 2017-18 to play the largest schools by enrollment.

DAVID LA VAQUE

Eden Prairie 3, Chaska 2: Moments after his players took their boisterous, shouting selves into the locker room, Eden Prairie coach Lee Smith joked, "Wish they would have had that much energy in the third. It got pretty hairy."

The Eagles' three-goal lead at second intermission barely held up against Chaska in the Class 2A, Section 2 final in the second game at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

"We tried to tell our kids that this thing wasn't over," Smith said. "But it's hard to tell them when they are 17 minutes away from St. Paul. It's hard to take a team out."

No. 2 seed Eden Prairie (22-5-1), which beat Chaska 5-4 in overtime on Dec. 27, got goals from Drew Holt, Jackson Blake and John Mittelstadt, the latter with 58.3 seconds left in the second period.

"That was the one that seemed like it was going to put us in a good spot," Smith said.

But No. 4 seed Chaska (16-10-2), playing in its first section final since 1997, didn't relent. Third-period goals from Jimmy Snuggerud and Calvin Barrett pressured Eden Prairie.

"Give us another minute and I think we would have had that third one," said Hawks coach Dave Snuggerud, Jimmy's father.

David La Vaque

In a third Class 2A section final:

Section 8: Caden Triggs scored Moorhead's first and third goals, and the Spuds (21-5-1) beat Roseau 3-2.

Class 1A

Section 3: Hayden Jensen had two of Hutchinson's six third-period goals in an 8-1 victory over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato. Austin Jozwick also had two goals for the Tigers (19-8-1).

Section 7: Hermantown erupted for five third-period goals, pulling away from Duluth Denfeld in a 6-0 triumph. Blake Biondi scored twice in the final period for the Hawks (21-3-4). Teammate Zach Kilen opened the scoring in the second period, and added a second goal in the third.