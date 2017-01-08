City officials in Blaine urged residents on Sunday morning to boil drinking water for at least the next 24 hours and to use water sparingly while the city works to fix a problem.

The city experienced an as-yet-unexplained loss of water Sunday morning. Some residents opened their taps and had no water; others had a trickle, said Bob Therres, Public Works Department manager. Utility workers have not found any physical problem with the water system. Officials were focusing on notification while crews worked to fill water towers and cross-connect with neighboring cities to provide water.

Wells and pumps are operating but it could take several hours to fill the towers. Officials asked residents to use water sparingly and to boil water used for drinking and cooking for the next 24 hours. Anytime there is low water pressure, the possibility exists for bacteria to enter the system. Water cultures take 24 hours to complete. The move is precautionary, Therres said.

"Hopefully by the end of today, the system will be up," he said.

Sundays are not a larger than normal water-usage day in Blaine, Therres said. He said he doesn't recall any similar problems in the past.