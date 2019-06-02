A teenager drowned over the weekend in an Anoka County lake, authorities said Sunday.
The incident occurred about 8 p.m. Saturday at Coon Lake Beach, located roughly 5 miles southeast of East Bethel, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
The 17-year-old was identified as Tim Cao Nguyen, of Blaine.
Others at the beach brought Nguyen to shore and began live-saving efforts, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Emergency personnel took him to HCMC, and he died there.
Nguyen had been at the beach with two friends and “began struggling in deeper water before going under water,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.
