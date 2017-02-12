For the second time in recent weeks, a water outage in Blaine is causing schools to close and city officials to recommend residents boil any water they consume.

Residents noticed a lack of water pressure about 5 p.m. Sunday. By 8:30 p.m., the city’s website reported that officials were “conducting an investigation into the drop in water pressure most citizens experienced tonight.”

As a precaution, officials said they are advising residents to boil any water to be consumed until notified that the boil advisory is over.

At 9:15 p.m., the Anoka-Hennepin district tweeted that six Blaine schools will be closed Monday due to the water issues.

The Centennial and Spring Lake Park districts have also canceled classes at schools located in Blaine, according to their websites.

Ted Kittelson, a Blaine resident for 15 years, was trying to make dinner Sunday night when he noticed he had no water pressure. Though his water came back on about 6:15 p.m., he said he’s “appalled” that the city has had issues twice in five weeks.

“It just doesn’t really seem like it should be a problem,” Kittelson said. “It’s a first-world country — we have a pretty solid infrastructure.”

It isn’t known if the current issues are related to what happened on Jan. 8, when residents woke up to a citywide water problem. Some had no water while others had a trickle.

Later that afternoon, a post on the city’s Facebook page said a “failure of software communication systems within the water delivery system” was likely to blame.

Erin Adler