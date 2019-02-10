Authorities on Saturday identified the man who called 911 to say he killed his wife in Blaine the previous night.

Matthew Lynn Jansen, 46, was arrested shortly after the call and is now in the Anoka County jail awaiting charges, according to Anoka County sheriff's spokesman Lt. Daniel Douglas.

Jansen called 911 about 9:40 p.m. Friday and said he had killed his wife, 46-year-old Mary Jo Jansen, according to Douglas. When police arrived at Jansen's location, a house near 95th Av. NE. and Alamo Court NE., they found a dead woman inside.

Douglas said more information would be released Monday.

The Blaine Police Department and Anoka County Sheriff's Office are investigating. The Anoka County Attorney's Office is also reviewing the case, with second-degree murder charges expected to be filed Monday.