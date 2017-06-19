The city of Blaine plans to spend as much as $100,000 to replant trees in a wetland area after a controversial clear-cutting drew the ire of an upscale neighborhood nearby earlier this year.

“I don’t necessarily think that it has to be that much, but that’s the maximum,” said Mayor Tom Ryan. “Not a dime over.”

In January, a contractor cleared trees as part of restoration work on city land that’s part of a 500-acre area known as the Blaine Wetland Sanctuary. The site is west of Lexington Avenue and north of 109th Avenue.

Neighbors lamented the loss of a privacy buffer and worried about hits to their property values. The cutting sparked heated community gatherings and resulted in the creation of a neighborhood committee, which forwarded its recommendations to city leaders at a workshop earlier this month.

“I do think that the $100,000 or some amount of money brings us to a good compromise,” said Council Member Julie Jeppson, who is on the committee. “The city heard what the residents had to say.”

Mayor Ryan said he worries that the city’s decision to allocate funds may set a precedent for future complaints.

“We’ve never done this before,” Ryan said. “I think somebody is going to ask the question someday of where’s this money coming from and are you going to do this for everybody that says that they don’t like what they see?”

The money could be spent on a gate and landscaping near a much-debated maintenance access point, as well as putting in trees. Proposed species include river birch, red maple, northern pin oak and tamarack trees.

Final recommendations for spending will be forwarded to the council for approval, said City Engineer Jean Keely. Planting could begin as early as this fall or next spring, according to the city.