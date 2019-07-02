A 33-year-old Blaine man was killed in motorcycle-pickup truck crash Tuesday in Ham Lake.

It happened shortly after 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard and Lexington Avenue NE., according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders and law enforcement administered CPR to the motorcyclist but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating. Further details were not immediately available.

