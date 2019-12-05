In its first major report, the independent bipartisan Council on Criminal Justice has found that racial and ethnic disparities in U.S. prisons and jails, as well as in parole and probation populations, declined from 2000 to 2016 — though the gap is far from closed.

The study's authors credit the dip to an overall decrease in drug crimes during that time. For decades, advocates for criminal justice legislation have blamed the "war on drugs" for the country's disproportionate incarceration rates between white people and people of color.

"If the perception is that this is a bad situation getting worse, the reality is that it's going from worse to bad," said Adam Gelb, president and chief executive of the Council on Criminal Justice, an organization founded last summer to bring together stakeholders from political, academic, activist and legal backgrounds.

"How much progress," he said, "is something that's in the eye of the beholder."

Across all four observed populations, people of color are still incarcerated and supervised at higher rates than white people. Although the offending rate for black people declined by an average of 3% per year, the study found that people in that group's length of time in the system increased.

The study compares white people in the justice system to those who are black or Hispanic and is based on data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics. The ratios presented were adjusted for the racial and ethnic breakdown of the U.S. adult population.

Overall, it found that race and ethnic disparities were lowest among probation populations and highest within prison and parole groups.

Among state prison populations in 2000, black people were incarcerated at a rate 8.3 times higher than white people, and for Hispanic people the rate was 3.6 times higher than white people. Those ratios fell by 2016 to 5.1 to 1 and 1.4 to 1 respectively, according to the study.

Though state imprisonment disparities between white and black inmates fell across all major crime categories, the largest drop was observed for drug offenses.

In that same time frame, white women were imprisoned at a higher rate for violent, property and drug crimes, while black women were imprisoned less often for drug crimes — a change that caused the racial disparity between incarcerated black and white women at the state level to fall from 6 to 1 to 2 to 1.

That decline was sharper than the decline among men, the study found.

Over the 16 years that were studied, the number of black men in state prison declined by more than 48,000, while the number of white men increased by more than 59,000. Similarly, the number of incarcerated black women fell by more than 12,000, and the number of white women in prison grew by nearly 25,000.

The next step, Gelb said, is to use council resources to serve as both a think tank and task force hub to recommend policies that will help correct the disparities.

The council's board of trustees is co-chaired by Sally Yates, former deputy attorney general at the Justice Department, and Mark Holden, senior vice president at Koch Industries.