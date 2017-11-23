Across Minnesota, authorities arrested nearly 140 people for drunken driving on Wednesday’s Thanksgiving Eve — nearly double the typical 74 arrests on past Thanksgiving Eve nights.

The day before Thanksgiving, dubbed “Blackout Wednesday” and “Drinksgiving,” has become a popular night out for partyers, with some bars reporting it’s the biggest drinking day of the year. As a result, law enforcement statewide started cracking down on DWI arrests Wednesday and will continue to do so every weekend through Dec. 30.

According to the state Department of Public Safety, 137 people were arrested for DWIs in Minnesota on Wednesday. Normally, authorities net 47 DWI arrests on an average Wednesday.

“We don’t want any family to go through what we’ve been through,” Hitesh Patel, the uncle of Ria Patel, the 20-year-old killed by an alleged drunken driver, said earlier this week about the DWI crackdown. “There’s so many options today — cabs, public transport, ride-shares ... it’s not worth taking that risk [driving drunk], it’s not worth ruining someone’s life.”

Minnesota police will continue to be out in full force on Thanksgiving — when an average of 137 people are arrested for DWIs — and through the weekend.