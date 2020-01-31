NEWARK, N.J. — Jamari Blackmon made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 30 seconds and scored 21 points and North Alabama edged NJIT 78-74 on Thursday night.
The Lions led 76-71 after Blackmon made 1 of 2 from the line with seven seconds left and after a 3-pointer by Shyquan Gibbs with two seconds to go North Alabama wrapped it up with two free throws by CJ Brim.
Brim scored 15 points for North Alabama (10-11, 5-3 Atlantic Sun Conference), Payton Youngblood added 11 and Emanuel Littles had 10 points and 14 rebounds.
San Antonio Brinson scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Highlanders (7-14, 4-4). Zach Cooks added 21 points and Gibbs 18.
The teams combined for 53 fouls and 60 free throws.
