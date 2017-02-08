Gallery: Minnesota Wild center Erik Haula (56) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Vinnie Hinostroza (48) battled for the puck in the neutral zone in the first period Wednesday.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) looked down to the puck in dejection after allowing a goal by Chicago Blackhawks left wing Ryan Hartman (38) in the first period Wednesday night.

Gallery: Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) lost his footing as he attempted a shot against Minnesota Wild goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) in the first period Wednesday night.

Gallery: Chicago Blackhawks left wing Vinnie Hinostroza (48) celebrated after dishing an assist to Ryan Hartman (38) for a goal in the first period against the Minnesota Wild.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild right wing Chris Stewart (7) was unable to rebound the puck for a scoring attempt as Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) made a block in the first period.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise (11) and Minnesota Wild right wing Chris Stewart (7) celebrated a game-tying goal by Parise in the second period Wednesday.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild right wing Nino Niederreiter (22) celebrated with defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) after Spurgeon scored a goal on Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) in the second period Wednesday.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) scored a goal on Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) despite a blocking attempt by Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Michal Kempny (6) in the second period Wednesday.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild right wing Nino Niederreiter (22) and center Eric Staal (12) celebrated with Erik Haula (56) after Haula tied up the game 3-3 late in the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Gallery: Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) defended Minnesota Wild center Eric Staal (12) as he cut behind Chicago's goal Wednesday night in the second period.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild center Mikael Granlund (64) looked on in frustration after the Wild allowed a goal by Chicago Blackhawks center Nick Schmaltz (8), giving Chicago a 2-0 advantage early in the second period.

Gallery: Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) celebrated after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime as Minnesota Wild defenseman Marco Scandella (6) looked on.

Gallery: Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) was able to get the game-winning goal past Minnesota Wild goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) to beat Minnesota in overtime.

Gallery: Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) was able to get the game-winning goal past Minnesota Wild goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) to beat Minnesota in overtime.

Eight consecutive regular-season losses to the Wild, six points back in the Central Division standings, the Chicago Blackhawks, at least pretended that Wednesday night’s meeting was their “biggest game of the season.”

Bruce Boudreau chuckled at the notion two hours before the game.

“They’re lying, they’re lying. They’re just trying to make us feel good,” he said.

Pardon the coach for being cynical. The Blackhawks have won three Stanley Cups in seven years and eliminated the Wild in the 2013, 2014 and 2015 playoffs, so it’s hard to buy the Blackhawks using the Wild, even with its impressive season, as a measuring stick.

A few hours later, in a nationally-televised affair that was the only game in the league on an evening made longer by a bizarre six-minute offside challenge, the Blackhawks beat the Wild, 4-3, in overtime to pull within five points of the conference leaders.

Jonathan Toews scored the winning goal with 3:09 into overtime on a 4-on-3 after a Ryan Suter holding penalty.

Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) celebrated after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime as Minnesota Wild defenseman Marco Scandella (6) looked on.

The Wild was able to get a big point, however.

With the Wild outchancing and outshooting the Blackhawks all game only to be stymied by a focused Corey Crawford, Erik Haula, playing on the fourth line yet often a Blackhawks slayer, scored the tying goal with 3:03 left in regulation. Defenseman Marco Scandella skated through center ice, into the offensive zone and put it on a tee for a charging Haula at the goalmouth.

Minnesota was opening an eight-game homestand. It was facing a rested Blackhawks team that hadn’t played since Saturday. By contrast, the Wild played the night before to end a four-game, nine-day trip.

The loss to Chicago was its first since Jan. 11, 2015 -- two shellackings before the Devan Dubnyk era began.

Dubnyk didn’t get the start on this night. Boudreau felt compelled to start Dubnyk the night before in Winnipeg because he had an inkling Dubnyk would need to bail out a tired team.

He did, and with a 16-point lead on a playoff spot, the Wild’s not in a position where it must risk Dubnyk’s health by playing him back-to-back at Game 53.

So, Darcy Kuemper got the nod.

Boudreau also felt Zach Parise and Eric Staal were fatigued in Winnipeg, so he wanted to split them up against the Blackhawks, which triggered three line changes. Staal centered Nino Niederreiter and Jordan Schroeder, Parise played the left side of Charlie Coyle and Jason Pominville and Erik Haula centered Chris Stewart and Alex Tuch.

For the second game in a row, the Coyle-centered line was surging from the outset. Parise could have had a couple goals in the first period.

The Blackhawks jumped out to a 2-0 lead by the 1:09 mark of the second, but the Wild turned it on from there.

Just 37 seconds later, Jared Spurgeon cut the deficit to one when he scored top shelf over Corey Crawford’s glove. The Wild began to buzz, but Crawford was outstanding as he turned away shot after shot.

But finally, 7:15 into the second and after Crawford denied Coyle on a great chance, Coyle softly sent a to the goalmouth for Parise from the point. He backhanded a shot on net that was stop, but Parise turned and roofed the rebound for the tying goal.

But, Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville challenged the entry was offside. The review, featuring linesmen Ryan Daisy and Brian Mach, not only took 6:10, there was a technically malfunction and Daisy had to borrow a press-box attendant’s iPhone to talk to the NHL Situation Room in Toronto.

Replays were close, but the linesmen ultimately ruled that it was inconclusive whether Parise tagged up at the instant the puck touched Coyle’s stick at the blue line. Good goal.

The delay did seem to sap the Wild’s momentum. The Wild didn’t play with the same vigor for the next few minutes, although it did generate 19 shots in the period and Crawford was outstanding.

Finally, the Blackhawks regained a one-goal lead with 2:36 left in the period. After a tired-looking Suter couldn’t knock Rickard Panik off the puck, the puck wound up on Niklas Hjalmarsson’s stick in the right circle. Mikael Granlund knocked the puck off his stick, and with Kuemper way on top of his crease, he couldn’t recover when the puck ended up on Panik’s stick by the post.

He stuffed home his 12th goal.