INDIANAPOLIS — Two-time Stanley Cup champion goaltender Corey Crawford will drive the pace car for Saturday's IndyCar Grand Prix.
Race organizers said Tuesday that Crawford will drive a Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.
The two-time NHL All-Star is the eighth goalie in Chicago Blackhawks history to win more than 100 games and enjoys restoring vintage cars. The 34-year-old Montreal native was the starter during the Blackhawks' title runs in 2013 and 2015.
Qualifying for the Grand Prix will be held Friday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Life remains normal for Kentucky Derby winner Country House
Country House isn't a racing rock star even after winning the Kentucky Derby.
Twins
Twins starting pitchers, for the most part, are on quite a roll
Collectively, the starters have a 3.18 ERA since they shifted to a five-man rotation and distanced themselves from the first three weeks of the season, which included a number of days off.
Wolves
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks host Boston with 3-1 series lead
Boston Celtics (49-33, fourth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)Milwaukee;…
Motorsports
NASCAR's Hamlin suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at Dover
Denny Hamlin suffered from nausea and double vision from carbon monoxide that seeped into his Toyota at the end of the NASCAR race at Dover.
Sports
Maximum Security arrives at Monmouth, pointed to Haskell
A weary Maximum Security arrived Tuesday at Monmouth Park, where his trainer plans to race the colt in the $1 million Haskell Invitational in July.