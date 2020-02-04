ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Chicago Blackhawks claimed defenseman Nick Seeler off waivers from the Minnesota Wild on Monday.

The 26-year-old Seeler appeared in six games with Minnesota this season. Seeler's contract has an average annual value of $725,000 and runs through the 2020-21 season.

Seeler could get an opportunity to face his former team when the Blackhawks visit the Wild on Tuesday night.

Chicago also re-assigned defenseman Dennis Gilbert to Rockford of the AHL on Monday.

Seeler was selected by the Wild in the fifth round of the 2011 draft. He set career highs with two goals and five assists in 71 games last season.