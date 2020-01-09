Blackbird Cafe, a south Minneapolis favorite of early birds and brunch-goers for more than a decade, has shut its doors.

The news was announced via Facebook yesterday. Owner Todd Zallaps wrote that "it has been an uphill battle since I took over approximately a year and a half ago, and I can no longer justify trying to hang on."

He added that the restaurant had weathered "road closures, burglary, a dwindling talented work force, and ever increasing costs to try and provide a neighborhood establishment that was welcoming to all," but could not stay open.

Blackbird opened in 2007 at 50th and Bryant. Three years later, a fire destroyed the restaurant's first location and owners reopened at the corner of 38th and Nicollet in the Kingfield neighborhood of south Minneapolis.

Zallaps ended the Facebook note with a thank you to patrons.

"I appreciate the support you gave us! I'm sure another great concept will fill this space soon. Watch for it! Thanks again and keep supporting your independent neighborhood restaurants!"