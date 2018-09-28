NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Tesla Inc., down $42.75 to $264.77
The Securities and Exchange Commission sought the removal of CEO Elon Musk, saying he committed securities fraud by misleading investors.
J.C. Penney Co., down 7 cents to $1.66
The struggling retailer said its chief financial officer, Jeffrey Davis, is leaving the company.
Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC, down 23 cents to $6.53
European banks fell after Italy's government announced plans to sharply increase spending, setting up a clash with the European Union.
BlackBerry Ltd., up $1.19 to $11.38
The company reported earnings and revenue that came in ahead of analysts' forecasts.
Progress Software Corp., down $7.26 to $35.29
The company reported revenue that fell short of what investors were expecting.
CalAmp Corp., up $1.68 to $23.96
The wireless communications company reported results that beat analysts' forecasts.
Applied Optoelectronics Inc., down $3.70 to $24.66
The company lowered its third-quarter revenue forecast, citing problems with a small number of its 25G lasers.
Vail Resorts Inc., down $11.71 to $274.42
The ski resort operator posted revenue that fell short of Street forecasts.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.