WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The Original Black Panthers of Milwaukee are calling for the firing of a Wisconsin police officer after a video surfaced showing an officer punching a teen outside a mall during an arrest.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the video shows a 17-year-old getting punched by an officer during a Friday incident in which security at a mall in Wauwatosa called authorities about a group of males causing a disturbance.
Group leader King Rick led a protest of about eight Black Panthers on Saturday at the Wauwatosa Police Department and Mayfair mall.
Wauwatosa police said in a Friday statement that the video shows only a small segment of the interaction. Police say the teen started fighting with the officer. The juvenile was cited for battery, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.
