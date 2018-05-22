ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A former Eastern Michigan University student who admitted to painting racist graffiti on campus has been ordered to pay more than $2,000 in restitution.
The Ann Arbor News reports 29-year-old Eddie Curlin learned his punishment Monday after earlier pleading guilty to malicious destruction of property. He also pleaded no contest to unrelated counts of identity theft and must serve 2 to 5 years in prison on those charges.
The graffiti was found on exterior building walls in 2016. A racist message also was found last year in a restroom.
University officials say Curlin, who is black, vandalized the buildings then acted as a police informant. Officials say it was a pretense to help solve the case, have previous charges against him dropped and return to the school in Ypsilanti.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.