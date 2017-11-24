Gallery: From left, Target staffers Richard Phelps, Kate Dullard, Fartun Hayir and Laura Jones listened to store manager Chrissi McShane give a final pep talk before the Ridgedale store opened.

The Mall of America stayed closed for Thanksgiving, but eager shoppers began arriving after turkey dinner and stayed overnight.

Mall executives estimated there were 2,500 in line when doors opened at 5 a.m. And they said the scratch-off mystery tickets they gave away to the first 4,000 shoppers went much quicker than last year.

The sizable crowd amounted a payoff to mall executives' decision to put more emphasis on Black Friday and leave the Thanksgiving night shopping crowds to big-box stores and malls in other parts of the Twin Cities.

Though temperatures were mild by Minnesota standards, Hulu provided propane heaters and offered blankets to MOA shoppers. It also had an outdoor lounge on sofas and giant beanbag chairs and a bus where shoppers could learn about its video streaming service.

Kyle Turner of St. Paul arrived the giant mall in Bloomington at 7:30 Thursday evening with a group of 20 family members and secured a spot near the front of a line formed at the north entrance. "We're here for anything and everything," he said, waving as the mall doors opened this morning.

Allison Novak of Downers Grove, Ill., stood close to the parking lot and surveyed the sea of people in front of her. Her mood? "Determined."

Teaming up with her sister-in-law, Marissa McGann of Maple Grove, Novak had done a Thanksgiving eve retail sweep that included stops at Target, Walmart and Kohl's. The rest of the family was home sleeping as they queued up at the megamall. "It's all about the experience," McGann said.

This is the second year that the Mall of America stayed closed on Thanksgiving after several years of being open for late-day shopping on the holiday itself. The mall is also offering holiday pay to its 1,200 workers, describing Black Friday as "the seventh holiday of the year."

However, many big-box stores and other shopping malls in the region opened on Thanksgiving night to big crowds. Online sales were also brisk.

According to Adobe Analytics, online sales on Thanksgiving Day rose 18 percent this year to $2.87 billion. And online sales on Friday were off to a strong start, growing at a similar clip as of 9 a.m. this morning.

Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly noted Thursday night that many more shoppers are using their phones to make purchases, including using the retailer's app. Adobe's data also signaled that trend with nearly half of online sales coming from smartphones and tablets during the holiday weekend thus far.

Even as many retailers release doorbuster sales days in advance and more shoppers look for online bargains, the day-after Thanksgiving remains one of the busiest shopping days of the year for brick-and-mortar retailers.

With more online options, malls are putting more emphasis on creating an experience. Santa and an ebullient cast of elves scurried about a cluster of lighted trees as shoppers poured through the doors at the Mall of America. The first 200 people scored gift cards of $10 to $500, as well scratch-cards for prizes.

Brian Williams drove up from Northfield with two buddies and arrived just before midnight to become one of the first through doors at the Mall of America. He scratched off a $50 gift card, which he planned to promptly redeem.

"It's our first time here," he said. "We're ready to go."

Ryan Debois of Maple Grove, was first in line on a skyway entrance on the west side, and planned to head straight to Best Buy for a deal on a Sharp TV after spending the night on the hard concrete floor.

"You can't get these deals online," he said. "You gotta be here."

Day-after Thanksgiving shopping remains a team event for many, and a festive way kick off the holidays.

Neighbors Naomi Larson and Jami Kiecker of Elko have been hitting the early-morning sales together for 14 years.

Times have changed, but not the thrill of the hunt.

"The deals are not as good as they used to be, that's for sure," Larson said.

Online shopping and pre-Thanksgiving offers have diluted the one-day bonanza retailers dreamed up decades ago to jump-start holiday sales. But many stores still try to save something for Black Friday.

This year, Larson and Kiecker brought their teenage daughters along for the first time. Within the first hour-and-a-half, the girls, aged 15 and 16, had each picked up some clothes and shoes and were hunting for more bargains. at the Mall of America.

Their mothers were sticking to their usual strategy: Do a methodical floor-by-floor sweep, eat lunch at 10 a.m. and hit the road for home as soon as possible.

"The goal is to get here early and get out — before the non-shoppers start rolling in," Larson said.

In contrast to the bustling aisles at the Mall of America, the nation's first enclosed shopping mall at Southdale Center in Edina had a mellow opening. At 8 a.m., a smattering of shoppers wandered through stores promoting Black Friday-only deals of 50 to 75 percent off.

Five high school friends from New Prague clustered around the Caribou Coffee in the center of the ground floor, holding packages and sipping frozen drinks through straws.

"We like it because it's quiet," said Lauren Bivant, 17. "They have the same deals but it's less busy. You can get in and out of stores much faster."

The girls started at Southdale around 7 a.m. and planned to hit the more upscale Galleria across the street and finish their day at the Eagan outlet to shop for Christmas gifts as well as deals for themselves.

Online shopping is great for some things, said Alicia Belfield, but it's a solitary pursuit.

"Personally, I like trying things on," she said. "And I like being with friends. Especially before college — it's fun to get together and go shopping."