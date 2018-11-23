CHICAGO — Some Black Friday shoppers in Chicago have been met by protesters who are upset over Target's decision to close two stores.

It worked: Jennifer Gilchrist had planned to buy a television from the Target in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. But she told the Chicago Sun-Times she'll look elsewhere. She says it's "something ... worth uniting for."

Target plans to close the Chatham store and another store in the Morgan Park neighborhood. U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush and other critics call it a "disinvestment" in South Side neighborhoods.

Spokeswoman Jacqueline DeBuse says the company respects the right of people to "express their disappointment." But she says the retailer still plans to close the stores early next year because of weak sales.