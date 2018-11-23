Black Friday Blues? Light Rain Arrives Later

____________________________________________________________________________
Thanksgiving Day Thursday looks pretty quiet across much of the Upper Midwest, but Black Friday expeditions could get a little soggy as rain looks to develop across parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Another storm system will develop on the heels of that with areas of heavy snow possible by late weekend/early next week. The track is still uncertain, so keep an eye on upcoming forecasts if you have travel plans during that time frame.
Extended Forecast
BLACK FRIDAY: Gray. Light rain develops. Winds: S 10-20. High: 45.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Light mix possible. Winds: SSW 5-10. Low: 33.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Drying out. Winds: NW 8-13. High: 39.
SUNDAY: Clouds linger. Dry over Minnesota. Winds: N 10-20. Wake-up: 28. High: 32.
MONDAY: Peeks of sun with a cold wind. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 18. High: 26.
TUESDAY: A little more sun, still numb. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 12. High: 24.
WEDNESDAY: Light snow or flurries develop. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up: 14. High: 29.
THURSDAY: Light snow. A little slush. Winds: SE7-12. Wake-up: 18. High: 30.
This Day in Weather History
November 23rd
2003: New London and Little Falls both receive 9 inches of new snow.
1983: Heavy snowfall accumulates over most of central Minnesota with snowfall totals from 4 inches to almost 1 foot. Minneapolis received 11.4 inches of snow, while Farmington had 11 inches.
1954: Very strong winds over Minnesota lead to considerable damage in downtown Wadena.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
November 23rd
Average High: 37F (Record: 55F set in 1905)
Average Low: 22F (Record: -6F set in 1898)
Record Rainfall: 0.89" set in 1983
Record Snowfall: 11.4" set in 1983
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
November 22nd
Sunrise: 7:21am
Sunset: 4:37pm
Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 16 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~2 minutes
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 6 hours and 7 Minutes
Moon Phase for November 2nd at Midnight
1.1 Day After Full BEAVER Moon
"At this point of the year, it's time to set beaver traps before the swamps freeze, to ensure a supply of warm winter furs. Another interpretation suggests that the name Full Beaver Moon comes from the fact that the beavers are now active in their preparation for winter. It's also called the Frosty Moon. Fullness occurs at 12:39 a.m. EST (0539 GMT)."
What's in the Night Sky?
According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:
"On November 22, 2018, despite the glare from the full or nearly full moon, you might be able to spot two major signposts in the constellation Taurus the Bull. Look first for the bright star Aldebaran, part of the V-shaped face of the Bull. Then look for the dipper-shaped Pleiades star cluster, in the Bull’s shoulder. In North America, we often call the November full moon the Beaver Moon or Frosty Moon. In the Southern Hemisphere, where it’s the opposite time of year, the November full moon is a fixture of the spring season rather than autumn. But no matter of where you live worldwide, this November 2018 full moon shines directly in front of the constellation Taurus the Bull, and presents the third and final full moon of this Northern Hemisphere autumn or Southern Hemisphere spring. By season, we mean the time period between the September equinox and the December solstice – or vice versa. Next month’s December full moon will occur less than one day after the December solstice – so we just miss having four moons this season."
1.) Heavy precipitation across portions of California and the Pacific Northwest, Wed-Thu, Nov 28-Nov 29.
2.)Heavy snow across portions of the Central Plains, the Middle Mississippi Valley, the Great Lakes, the Ohio Valley, and the Upper Mississippi Valley, Sun, Nov 25.
3.) Heavy snow across portions of the Northeast and the Great Lakes, Tue, Nov 27.
Flooding occurring or imminent across portions of the Southeast, the Mid-Atlantic, and the Southern Plains.
4.) High winds across portions of Nebraska, Kansas, southeastern South Dakota and northern Oklahoma, Sun, Nov 25.
5.) Much below normal temperatures across much of the central and eastern CONUS, Tue-Thu, Nov 27-Nov 29.
6.) Heavy precipitation across portions of the Alaska Panhandle and mainland Alaska, Sun-Mon, Nov 25-Nov 26.
7.) High winds across portions of the Alaska Panhandle and mainland Alaska, Sun-Mon, Nov 25-Nov 26.
8.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for portions of California and the Pacific Northwest, Fri-Tue, Nov 30-Dec 4.
9.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for portions of the Southern Rockies, the Central Rockies, the Central Great Basin, and the Southwest, Fri-Sun, Nov 30-Dec 2.
10.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for portions of the Mid-Atlantic, the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Central Appalachians, the Tennessee Valley, the Northeast, the Southern Appalachians, the Southeast, the Southern Plains, and the Ohio Valley, Sat-Tue, Dec 1-Dec 4.
11.) Severe Drought across the Central Plains, the Central Rockies, the Central Great Basin, the Southern Plains, the Northern Great Basin, the Southern Rockies, California, the Alaska Panhandle, the Pacific Northwest, and the Southwest.
