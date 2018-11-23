Black Friday Blues? Light Rain Arrives Later

"44 MILLION TURKEYS, 116 MILLION BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPERS AND ALL THE OTHER THANKSGIVING STATS YOU DIDN’T KNOW YOU NEEDED"

"Thanksgiving is upon us — that holiday during which Americans celebrate the things they are grateful for in their families, their communities and their nation. And while some dread Thanksgiving conversations with “angry uncles” and their ilk, here are a few reasons to be excited for the holiday: Carve The Turkey There’s a reason why many Americans call Thanksgiving “Turkey Day.” The bird is the centerpiece of the table and the meal. The National Turkey Federation estimates 44 million turkeys were consumed by Americans on Thanksgiving in 2017. Thanksgiving Day Football More than 35 million people tuned into FOX to watch the Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Redskins in 2016, according to The Street. That’s even more than the 25 millionpeople who watched the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC in 2016. Upwards of 164 million Americans plan to shop over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend that ends on Cyber Monday, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation. Of those shoppers, 71 percent will hit the stores on Black Friday. That’s roughly 116 million shoppers."

Black Friday Shopping

Here's a look at the weather across the country for Black Friday. Shoppers in the Central US will have soggy weather to contend with during the second half of the day. Unsettled weather will continue in the Western US as well with areas of heavy rain and flooding potential. Mountain snow could add up to 1ft. or 2 across the high elevations, especially in the Sierra Nevada Range.

High Temps on Friday

High temps on Friday will still be VERY chilly in the Eastern US with temps running nearly -10F to -20F below average. Meanwhile, folks in the Central US will be warmer than average.

Record Cold Friday Morning in the Northeast

A number of folks in the Northeast will wake up to record low temps on Friday morning. If you have shopping plans early Friday, bundle up! A whiff of wind will make it feel more like the single digits above and below zero - BRRR!!!

Current Snow Depth

In order to be considered a "White" Thanksgiving, there has to be at least 1" of snow on the ground. Currently, only a trace of snow is being reported in the Twin Cities, while most locations across the northern half of the state have anywhere from 1" to 3" of snow on the ground. However, recent cold weather has led to widespread lake effect snow across the Great Lakes and Marquette, MI is reporting a cool foot of snow on the ground!



"Ice rescue prompts angler safety warning"

"Despite high winds, thin ice and wide swaths of open water, a handful of anglers decided to try their luck on Upper Red Lake Saturday afternoon. When two of those anglers didn't come home, search teams scoured the lake. According to the Red Lake Police Department, the anglers were found after midnight, stranded on a chunk of ice which had broken off and drifted out into open water. They were rescued safely and treated for hypothermia. These kind of rescues are pretty common on Upper Red Lake. It's a large, shallow body of water. That means it often freezes early, but the ice can be unstable. Waves build up quickly, cracking apart ice sheets, sometimes with anglers onboard. In 2015, 50 anglers had to be rescued. But this year's rescue is earlier than usual. DNR recreation safety coordinator Lisa Dugan, sees it as a cautionary tale. "Some lakes may have frozen early," she said. "But with temperatures in the 40s coming up this week, it might not be safe." She recommends anglers stay off the ice until it's at least 4 inches thick, and head for land if it seems unstable at all."

Recent Cold Weather Making Ice on Area Lakes and Ponds

Ok folks - I know there A LOT of eager anglers excited that the recent cold blast has been making ice on area lakes and ponds, BUT please make sure you aren't putting yourself in danger on newly formed ice! The MN DNR has some basic guidelines on how thick the ice should be before you even think about stepping out onto the ice! Also remember that ice is NEVER 100% SAFE!

Weather Outlook Friday - November 22nd, 2018

High temps on Friday will be warmer than average (finally) across the state. Highs will range from the mid 30s across the far northern part of the state to the upper 40s across the southwestern part of the state. After a dry start, areas of drizzle and light rain will develop by the PM hours.

