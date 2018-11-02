COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Newly released data from the University of Maryland shows that the number of first-year black students enrolled dropped sharply this fall, to an eight-year low.
Provost Mary Ann Rankin said in a Wednesday statement that "the tragic incidents of the last two years" likely played a role in the decline.
That includes the May 2017 on-campus fatal stabbing of black Bowie State University student Richard W. Collins III, which is being prosecuted as a hate crime. A white former University of Maryland student is charged.
The Baltimore Sun reports 7.3 percent of the freshman class is black — roughly 340 of 4,700 students.
The university has pledged to strengthen diversity, with plans to appoint an Enrollment Action Council, increase financial aid offerings and hire a coordinator to boost recruitment efforts.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.