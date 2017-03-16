Members of a black family, targeted by racist graffiti spray-painted on their new house, are now leaving for a community where they can feel more accepted, a supporter and the home’s builder says.

Along with the vandalism, the multilevel house in the 200 block of 2nd Street SW. in Delano was burglarized early Sunday evening, when several electronic gaming systems were taken, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Hoffman said the slurs included racially offensive symbols that he declined to describe. “Get out” was spray-painted on an exterior wall.

The case could also fall into the hands of federal authorities if the vandalism can be classified as a hate crime, Hoffman added.

In the meantime, the man whose company built the home is stepping up to help the family financially as they move in the coming weeks.

Naresh Uppal, who runs Advanced Home Inc., said the Douglas family came home to find the slurs and a swastika spray-painted on interior and exterior walls, items stolen or damaged, and trash thrown around. Televisions, a new couch and family photos were also spray-painted, Uppal said.

One of the builder’s project managers found a note left at the property that read, “Next time it’s going to be fire,” Uppal said.

Uppal said he’s buying the home back from the Douglas family, a transaction that will cost him tens of thousands of dollars.

Uppal, who has started a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of the family, said the couple moved into “their new dream home” in December with foster children he described as “at risk.”

He said the money raised online at http://tinyurl.com/zmuuvtf “will be used to alleviate costs associated with moving, as the family no longer feels safe in their home.” The family also has expenses to cover replacing damaged items.

Others in the community have also reached out to the family, Uppal said. Dale Graunke, mayor of the predominantly white suburb visited, and the local Lions Club dropped off a new Xbox for the children.

Authorities are seeking information that can help them find whoever committed the crimes. The Sheriff’s Office is accepting tips at 763-682-7733. “Our detectives are following up on a couple of leads,” Hoffman said.