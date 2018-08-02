PHILADELPHIA — Police say a black doll was found hanging from a noose above a playground that partly sits on top of a burial site for 5,000 black Philadelphia residents.
The doll was discovered Thursday morning.
Mayor Jim Kenney called it a "despicable act" and said the city will do everything it can to bring to justice those responsible.
The city had recently announced plans to put up a memorial to those buried beneath the playground.
The 19th century burial ground was established by Richard Allen, a freed slave who founded the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Its existence had been forgotten until a historian began researching the site about a decade ago.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Bookkeeper: Paul Manafort 'approved every penny' of bills
Paul Manafort inflated his business income by millions of dollars and kept his bookkeeper in the dark about the foreign bank accounts he was using to buy luxury items and pay personal expenses, according to testimony and documents during his trial Thursday.
National
Police chief: Officers warned Colorado homeowner to drop gun
Thirty-three seconds after arriving at a suburban Denver home where a man had broken in and attacked an 11-year-old boy, police officers heard shots fired inside.
Nation
Road damage from earthquakes is latest Hawaii volcano peril
Officials on Hawaii's Big Island, where the Kilauea volcano has been spewing huge amounts of lava for months, are bracing for the possibility that frequent earthquakes will cut off a major highway.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Fed gov't overstates claims of auto safety
The Trump administration is overstating claims of auto safety and reduced costs in justifying its proposal to weaken Obama-era fuel economy requirements that were aimed at making cars more fuel efficient.
National
State senator arrested on domestic violence charges
The minority leader of the New Hampshire Senate was arrested Thursday on domestic violence charges for allegedly hitting a woman, biting her on the arm and forcing his way into her locked home.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.