Arden Hills is warning residents about reports of a black bear in town.

The sighting happened near North Heights Lutheran Church, just east of Hwys. 96 and 10 and northeast of Round Lake.

Map: Black bear reported in Arden Hills

“The Sheriff’s Office is aware and has talked with the DNR. The best policy is to leave the bear alone and let it pass through, if it isn’t posing a threat,” the city said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Other advice it gave: Remove food sources from yards, including bird feeders, pet food and garbage that is not secured.

But if residents feel like there is a threat, they are told to call 911 or Ramsey County animal control at 651-767-0640.

According to the Minnesota DNR, the state’s black bear range has been slowly expanding to the south and west. The department has been mapping the phenomenon, including recent metro sightings.