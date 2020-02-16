TROY, Ala. — Jalen Johnson had 20 points as Louisiana-Lafayette edged past Troy 81-77 on Saturday night.
Tirus Smith had 17 points and eight rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette (11-16, 6-10 Sun Belt Conference). P.J. Hardy added 15 points. Mylik Wilson had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Ty Gordon scored a season-high 28 points for the Trojans (9-18, 5-11). Desmond Williams added 14 points and five steals. Nick Stampley had nine rebounds.
The Ragin' Cajuns improve to 2-0 against the Trojans this season. Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Troy 79-62 on Jan. 4. Louisiana-Lafayette faces Louisiana-Monroe on the road next Saturday. Troy plays Coastal Carolina on the road on Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Alexander's 24 lead No. 23 Creighton in 93-64 rout of DePaul
The good times rolled for Creighton at the start of the second half against DePaul.
Wild
Wild's big shakeup doesn't stir offense in shutout loss to San Jose
In Dean Evason's first game as interim coach, the Wild lost to a shorthanded Sharks team that played in Winnipeg the night before.
Gophers
Loyola Chicago outlasts Northern Iowa 82-73 in overtime
Keith Clemons tossed in 25 points, Cameron Krutwig scored 21 and Loyola Chicago clamped down in overtime to beat Northern Iowa 82-73 on Saturday.
Gophers
Kirkwood leads Harvard past Columbia 77-73 in 2OT
Noah Kirkwood had a season-high 22 points plus 10 rebounds as Harvard stretched its home win streak to eight games, narrowly defeating Columbia 77-73 in double overtime on Saturday night.
Gophers
Johnson leads Louisiana-Lafayette over Troy 81-77
Jalen Johnson had 20 points as Louisiana-Lafayette edged past Troy 81-77 on Saturday night.