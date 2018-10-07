ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark wrecked Tyrrell Hatton's hopes of winning the Dunhill Links Championship for a third straight year when he shot a 5-under 67 in the final round on Sunday.
Bjerregaard started the day four strokes adrift of overnight leader Hatton but he reeled in the European Ryder Cup player to finish with a 15-under winning total of 273.
Englishman Hatton (72) shared second place on 274 with Ryder Cup team mate Tommy Fleetwood (69).
Hatton was attempting to become only the fifth player to win the same tournament in three straight seasons.
