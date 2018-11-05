The acrimonious contest to be Minnesota’s chief legal officer is now in the hands of voters.

The race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison and Republican attorney Doug Wardlow has delved deeply into both candidates’ pasts statements and affiliations, with each side painting the other as a radical from the other end of the political spectrum.

Ellison announced his bid for the office in June after current Attorney General Lori Swanson filed to run for governor. The six-term congressman won his party’s August primary days after Karen Monahan, an ex-girlfriend, stepped forward with claims of emotional and physical abuse. Ellison has denied the allegation and an investigation commissioned by the DFL Party concluded that it could not substantiate the claim.

Momentum has swung back and forth in the race, with both candidates claiming an advantage in a series of recent polls. Wardlow, a former Republican state representative from Eagan, pulled ahead in October in a Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll of 800 likely voters between Oct. 15-17. Wardlow led Ellison by 7 points, a month after Ellison earned a 5-point edge in a previous poll. Last week, a KSTP/SurveyUSA Poll of 1,000 Minnesota adults showed Ellison with a 4-point lead.

The winner will take over an office that has been led by Swanson since 2006. Ellison has said that he would approach the office as a tool to challenge certain policies emanating from Washington while Wardlow has said Swanson misused the office’s resources by joining a number of national lawsuits.

Wardlow spent much of his legal career working for the national Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal group that is behind numerous court challenges to transgender and same-sex marriage rights. Wardlow came under fire in October when a recording surfaced of him pledging to a group of Republican donors that he would purge the office of 42 DFL attorneys.

Doug Wardlow, candidate for Minnesota attorney general

Ellison, meanwhile, has been hit by his past legal representation of a leader of a Minneapolis gang implicated in the murder of a local officer. Ellison also spoke out in 2000 in support of two women who either killed or attempted to murder police officers. Wardlow has seized on those statements in a series of ads.

Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis candidate Noah Johnson has since announced his support for Ellison. Former Ramsey County Attorney Tom Foley, who lost the DFL primary, re-entered the race late in October as a write-in candidate.