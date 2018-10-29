Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency that has taken world markets by storm, may be driving greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to those of a midsize country, and a study released Monday said it could catapult the planet to dangerous levels of warming if it continues its rapid growth.

At least one critic cautioned that the research "makes much too coarse and even wrong assumptions" — demonstrating that even as the cryptocurrency, worth about $6,400 per coin, grows in visibility, estimating precisely how it is affecting the environment remains hotly debated.

There's no doubt bitcoin is notorious for its high energy use — the consequence of miners having to compute highly difficult problems to make a "blockchain" of transactions and win new bitcoin. This, in turn, requires high-powered, energy-hungry equipment.

These miners are well known for flocking to places with cheap electricity so that they can get a better return on mining. Sometimes, that means setting up near hydroelectric dams, in which case mining would not produce any greenhouse gas emissions. But in other cases, miners tap into electricity grids powered largely by coal plants.

Because bitcoin is a currency not maintained by banks but by a network of individuals, it relies on a technology called blockchain that is decentralized and depends on a vast number of users, called miners, to compute a record of transactions. The computer users who do the calculations are paid in bitcoin, which encourages yet more computing. No single entity manages the entire system, which eats tremendous amounts of energy from computers constantly solving problems to build the blockchain.

The problem is that as the price of bitcoin rises, there is more incentive to mine. But the way bitcoin is set up, when this happens, the problems that must be solved also become more computationally difficult, requiring still more energy.

The study, published in Nature Climate Change, seeks both to compute the energy use of bitcoin mining and what it could be in the future if the technology grows. And it finds not only country-size emissions but potentially planet-size impacts from further growth.

"That to me was the mind-blowing thing about this," said Camilo Mora, a researcher at the University of Hawaii.

Mora computed greenhouse gas emissions tied to bitcoin by analyzing the energy efficiency of the hardware that mining uses and the countries in which the mining groups are based — mostly China, but also the United States and other nations.

The result of the calculation was that bitcoin probably releases about 69 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions — comparable with the emissions of a country like Austria, which has a population of nearly 9 million people.

It's a big deal for anything to be emitting at a country scale. Still, with global carbon dioxide emissions at about 41 billion tons, bitcoin would represent just a fraction of the total.

The study then compared a hypothetical future rate of bitcoin adoption to the history of technologies such as the credit card, the dishwasher and electricity, and it found that if bitcoin continues to catch on — and if computations to record transactions and generate new bitcoin become ever more complex and demanding — greenhouse gas emissions from the mining could explode.

"If this thing grows to anything that resembles how technologies are included in society, this could easily exceed 2 degrees of warming within two decades," Mora said.